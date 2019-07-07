Sony's next set of AirPods-killer earbuds have better battery life and improved noise cancelling

Sony are upping their game in the true wireless earbuds arms-race with the new Sony WF-1000XM3.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 feature an evolved version of the design found in the earlier WF-1000X and the same HD Noise Cancelling processor chip found in their flagship WH-1000XM3 headphones.

“Following the huge success of our WH-1000XM3 headphones, we are thrilled to be able to offer customers Sony’s innovative Industry-leading noise cancellation in a truly wireless in-ear form factor,” said Abel Makhraz, Deputy GM, Consumer Sales & Marketing, Sony ANZ.

“The WF-1000XM3 earbuds provide the benefits of the over-ear headphones, in a compact and lightweight design, and we are delighted to welcome these new headphones to the 1000X family.”  

The other big improvement over Sony's earlier efforts is battery life. This is an area where Sony has previous lagged behind in. However, the new WF-1000XM3 earbuds look set the record straight by bringing them more-or-less in line with Apple's AirPods.

A full charge will net you about 6 hours of playback. The charger-case gives you another 18 hours to play with for a total of 24 hours usage.

In Australia, the Sony WF-1000XM3 will be available in black and platinum silver from this month for a recommended retail price of AU$399.


sonyTrue Wireless EarbudsSony WF-1000XM3

Fergus Halliday
