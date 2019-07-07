AMD cuts Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT prices ahead of July 7 launch

Credit: AMD

AMD’s cutting-edge new graphics cards are receiving a price cut before they even hit the streets. On Friday, AMD announced that the $380 Radeon RX 5700 and $450 Radeon RX 5700 XT will now cost less than that when they launch on July 7.

Here are the new price points for AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 series:

50 th Anniversary Edition AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card—$449

Anniversary Edition AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card—$449 AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card—$399

AMD Radeon RX 5700 graphics card—$349

At the E3 2019 reveal of the new cards in early June, AMD showcased benchmarks that put the Radeon RX 5700 ahead of the $350 GeForce RTX 2060 and the Radeon RX 5700 XT beating the $500 GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition. Just last week, Nvidia surprise launched new GeForce RTX 2060 and 2070 “Super” graphics cards that effectively shifted performance up a tier. The RTX 2060 Super performs on par with an RTX 2070, while the new RTX 2070 Super comes close to matching the frame rates of the $700 RTX 2080. Team Red took notice.

“As you have seen, competition is heating up in the GPU market,” AMD’s email about the price cuts states. “We embrace competition, which drives innovation to the benefit of gamers. In that spirit, we are updating the pricing of our Radeon RX 5700 Series graphics cards.”

Radeon general manager and CVP Scott Herkelman summed it up much more succinctly in a teasing tweet on July 4:

Brad Chacos/IDG Twitter screenshot

Look for Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT reviews to land alongside the graphics cards themselves on July 7. Until then, check out this special episode of our Full Nerd podcast. Herkelman and AMD’s Robert Hallock swung by the studio to answer our (and your) burning questions about the Radeon RX 5700 series and the Ryzen 3000 CPUs launching the same day.