AMD cuts Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT prices ahead of July 7 launch

"We embrace competition."

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: AMD

AMD’s cutting-edge new graphics cards are receiving a price cut before they even hit the streets. On Friday, AMD announced that the $380 Radeon RX 5700 and $450 Radeon RX 5700 XT will now cost less than that when they launch on July 7.

Here are the new price points for AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 series:

  • 50th Anniversary Edition AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card—$449
  • AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card—$399
  • AMD Radeon RX 5700 graphics card—$349

At the E3 2019 reveal of the new cards in early June, AMD showcased benchmarks that put the Radeon RX 5700 ahead of the $350 GeForce RTX 2060 and the Radeon RX 5700 XT beating the $500 GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition. Just last week, Nvidia surprise launched new GeForce RTX 2060 and 2070 “Super” graphics cards that effectively shifted performance up a tier. The RTX 2060 Super performs on par with an RTX 2070, while the new RTX 2070 Super comes close to matching the frame rates of the $700 RTX 2080. Team Red took notice.

“As you have seen, competition is heating up in the GPU market,” AMD’s email about the price cuts states. “We embrace competition, which drives innovation to the benefit of gamers. In that spirit, we are updating the pricing of our Radeon RX 5700 Series graphics cards.”

Radeon general manager and CVP Scott Herkelman summed it up much more succinctly in a teasing tweet on July 4:

jebaited Brad Chacos/IDG

Twitter screenshot

Look for Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT reviews to land alongside the graphics cards themselves on July 7. Until then, check out this special episode of our Full Nerd podcast. Herkelman and AMD’s Robert Hallock swung by the studio to answer our (and your) burning questions about the Radeon RX 5700 series and the Ryzen 3000 CPUs launching the same day.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?