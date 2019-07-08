Deal: Shun the alternatives, grab yourself a OnePlus 7 for less than $800

GearBest's latest flash sale gives you the chance to pick up OnePlus' latest 'flagship-killer' for just over AU$700.

Launched only two months ago, the OnePlus 7 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 855 processor, 3700mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of on-board storage and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The back of the device boasts a triple-lens rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel telephoto lens. There's also a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.



At AU$715, it's a solid 20% discount on the device's regular price-tag. GearBest are even throwing in free shipping.



The beefier OnePlus 7 Pro is also on sale. It boasts a larger (and nicer) screen, bigger battery and a more powerful camera system on the back. For the next three days, you'll be able to nab it for just over AU$900.

PC World's review of the OnePlus 7 Pro rated it quite highly. In Michael Simon's review, he says that "The OnePlus 7 Pro is everything a OnePlus phone isn’t supposed to be. It has a better screen than the Galaxy S10+. It has a nicer design than the iPhone XR. And its front camera puts the Pixel 3 XL’s notch to utter shame."

While there are certain drawbacks to importing a brand that doesn't officially offer its products in Australia, there are significant savings to consider for those willing to take the risk. The OnePlus 7 boasts comparable specs to something like Samsung's Galaxy S10 at almost half the price. For more information about OnePlus and where you can OnePlus in Australia, check out our feature here.



You can pick up the OnePlus 7 through GearBest while the deal lasts here.

