Deal: Shun the alternatives, grab yourself a OnePlus 7 for less than $800

(PC World) on

GearBest's latest flash sale gives you the chance to pick up OnePlus' latest 'flagship-killer' for just over AU$700.

Launched only two months ago, the OnePlus 7 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 855 processor, 3700mAh battery, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of on-board storage and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The back of the device boasts a triple-lens rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel telephoto lens. There's also a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. 

At AU$715, it's a solid 20% discount on the device's regular price-tag. GearBest are even throwing in free shipping.

The beefier OnePlus 7 Pro is also on sale. It boasts a larger (and nicer) screen, bigger battery and a more powerful camera system on the back. For the next three days, you'll be able to nab it for just over AU$900.

PC World's review of the OnePlus 7 Pro rated it quite highly. In Michael Simon's review, he says that "The OnePlus 7 Pro is everything a OnePlus phone isn’t supposed to be. It has a better screen than the Galaxy S10+. It has a nicer design than the iPhone XR. And its front camera puts the Pixel 3 XL’s notch to utter shame."

While there are certain drawbacks to importing a brand that doesn't officially offer its products in Australia, there are significant savings to consider for those willing to take the risk. The OnePlus 7 boasts comparable specs to something like Samsung's Galaxy S10 at almost half the price. For more information about OnePlus and where you can OnePlus in Australia, check out our feature here.

You can pick up the OnePlus 7 through GearBest while the deal lasts here.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags OnePlusOnePlus 7GearBest

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?