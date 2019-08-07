How to order pizza using Google Assistant

There’s good news and there’s bad news.

(PC World)

Credit: ID 89996633 © 1stockphotopro | Dreamstime.com

If you’re lying in bed too hungover to go out and want to summon a pizza using your Google smart assistant of choice, you’re in luck.

Unfortunately, if you're in Australia, you’re currently limited to ordering from Domino’s Pizza.

Earlier this year, Google introduced the ability to use the Assistant to order food from services like DoorDash, Postmates, Delivery.com, Slice and ChowNow in other regions. There’s no word yet on when or whether local food delivery platforms like Uber Eats or MenuLog will be supported but, assuming the demand and effort is there from Google, this feature could arrive sooner rather than later. 

Still, if you’re deadset on ordering a pizza using your voice, here’s what you need to do. 

Step 1. Open the Assistant app

Before you even think about whether you feel like pepperoni or meatlovers, you need to open up the Assistant app on your smartphone or tablet of choice. 

Step 2. Hit the explore tab

Once you’ve done so, be sure to hit the explore button. This section of the app is used to call up more specific and third-party built functions for the Assistant. 

Select the search bar and enter ‘Pizza’.

If you’re searching from Australia, the Domino’s Australia function should be in the first set of results. If it isn’t, try searching specifically for Domino’s. Assuming the brand doesn’t sink under the weight of some unexpected scandal in between the time of writing and whenever you’re reading this, you should be able to find it.

Step 3. Link your Domino’s account. 

Once you’ve found and selected it. You’ll be prompted to link your Domino’s account. If you don't have a Domino's account, you'll need to create one.

Unfortunately, it’s not currently possible to order a pizza using the Google Assistant without linking a Domino’s account.

Step 4. Indulge yourself

Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to place your saved Quick Order by saying "OK Google, ask Domino's to place my order" or "OK Google, ask Domino's to order my usual"

You’ll also be able to track your order by saying "OK Google, ask Domino's to track my order."

Fergus Halliday
