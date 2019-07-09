Hisense's first soundbars get a price

Hisense have finally detailed when their first soundbars for the Australian market will arrive and how much they'll cost.

Shown off earlier this year at CES, customers have the option of two soundbars: the higher-quality 5.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar or the entry-level 2.1 channel Hisense Sound Bar. In Australia, the former is priced at an RRP of $999. The latter is more affordable at $349.

According to Andre Iannuzzi, Head of Marketing at Hisense Australia, “Australians are increasingly seeking to enhance their at-home entertainment experience and we are thrilled to offer two high-quality audio solutions in our 5.1.2 and 2.1 channel Sound Bars."

"At Hisense, we pride ourselves on creating innovative products that are always at the forefront of technology and these Sound Bars are no different. The range will ensure our customers can create a cinema-like experience from the comfort of their own homes.”

The Hisense 5.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar facilitates DTS:X, 4K and HDR pass-through and incorporates 11 built-in speakers with four upward-firing drivers. It arrives with a wireless 8-inch subwoofer to round out the equation with some much-needed bass.



The 2.1 channel Sound Bar also comes with a wireless subwoofer and supports Dolby Digital and DTS but doesn't feature the same comprehensive psychoacoustic trickery found in the more-expensive model.



“Customer demand for Hisense products continues to grow, and the introduction of Sound Bars in the Australian market is the next big step in meeting this demand,” Iannuzzi says

Hisense's new soundbars are available through the brand's usual retail partners from this week.

