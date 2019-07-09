Hisense's first soundbars get a price

(PC World) on

Hisense have finally detailed when their first soundbars for the Australian market will arrive and how much they'll cost.

Shown off earlier this year at CES, customers have the option of two soundbars: the higher-quality 5.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar or the entry-level 2.1 channel Hisense Sound Bar. In Australia, the former is priced at an RRP of $999. The latter is more affordable at $349.

According to Andre Iannuzzi, Head of Marketing at Hisense Australia, “Australians are increasingly seeking to enhance their at-home entertainment experience and we are thrilled to offer two high-quality audio solutions in our 5.1.2 and 2.1 channel Sound Bars."

"At Hisense, we pride ourselves on creating innovative products that are always at the forefront of technology and these Sound Bars are no different. The range will ensure our customers can create a cinema-like experience from the comfort of their own homes.”

The Hisense 5.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar facilitates DTS:X, 4K and HDR pass-through and incorporates 11 built-in speakers with four upward-firing drivers. It arrives with a wireless 8-inch subwoofer to round out the equation with some much-needed bass.

The 2.1 channel Sound Bar also comes with a wireless subwoofer and supports Dolby Digital and DTS but doesn't feature the same comprehensive psychoacoustic trickery found in the more-expensive model.

“Customer demand for Hisense products continues to grow, and the introduction of Sound Bars in the Australian market is the next big step in meeting this demand,” Iannuzzi says

Hisense's new soundbars are available through the brand's usual retail partners from this week.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags hisenseSoundbars

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?