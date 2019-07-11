Oppo join the mid-tier fray with the $499 Reno Z

Oppo's Reno range has grown in size, with the Chinese tech brand announcing the affordable Reno Z.

Envisioned as a meaner and leaner version of the current Reno 5G, the new Reno Z features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual lens rear camera, 32-megapixel single lens front-facing camera, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and VOOC 3.0 fast-charging. 

“The Reno 5G and Reno 10x Zoom are transforming smartphone technology and raising consumer expectations of what’s possible in a device. The Reno Z provides Aussies with game-changing power and the most immersive audio-visual experience available, making it one of the best devices in its price bracket,” said Michael Tran, Managing Director of OPPO Australia. 

According to Tran, “Making premium accessible is, and always will be a priority at OPPO. The Reno Z does just that, taking a number of impressive features from across the Reno Series and making them accessible to Aussies, no matter their budget.”

Under the hood, the Reno Z runs a MTK MT6779V MediaTek processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of on-board storage and a 4035mAh battery. In terms of software, Reno Z buyers will nab themselves the latest version of ColorOS, which is based on Android 9.0.

The Reno Z has a headphone jack where the 5G and 10x Zoom alternatives don't but otherwise looks very similar in design to Oppo's recent flagship. In Australia, two colors will be available: Aurora Purple and Jet Black.

At a glance, the Reno Z sounds like a more than capable competitor to Google's Pixel 3a and Samsung A70. It's also cheaper at an RRP of AU$499.

In Australia, the Oppo Reno Z will be available through JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys and MobileCiti from the 11th July.



Fergus Halliday
