Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day in Australia

Seen billboards or banner ads for Prime Day and don’t know where to start when it comes to making heads or tails of the occasion? Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s annual shopping extravaganza and how to get the best deals on TVs, tech, clothing and more.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Credit: Amazon

Prime Day is an annual shopping event run by Amazon that’s exclusive to current and active subscribers of Amazon’s Prime membership service. Never heard of Prime before? Here’s everything you need to know to decide whether or not you should subscribe to Amazon Prime.

Unlike Amazon’s Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales, which are mostly open to anyone visiting the world’s biggest online shopping website, the lightning deals that run over the course of Prime Day can only be taken advantage of by current and active subscribers of Amazon’s Prime membership service.

Prime Day also offers Amazon Australia users the chance to cash in on international Amazon Prime deals. Australian Amazon Prime members will enjoy international shipping with no minimum order threshold for all Prime eligible products for the duration of Prime Day.

Last but not least, Amazon is also running several promotions around this year’s Prime Day - this includes stuff like Twitch Prime giveaways and a musical concert headlined by Taylor Swift.

When is Prime Day?

This year’s Prime Day starts at 00:01 AEST on Monday, 15 July and – for the first time – will run for a total of 48 hours.

In comparison to 2018’s Prime Day, Prime Day 2019 will offer an extra 17 hours of international deals to Australian shoppers.

How long does Prime Day last?

Credit: Amazon Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon’s Prime Day now takes place over a total of 48 hours.

Like the name might suggest, previous Amazon Prime Day sales events have lasted about twenty-four hours. However, with the arrival of Amazon Australia, the annual Prime Day now stretches across multiple time zones and runs for 48 hours.

The idea here is that Australian Amazon Prime members are able to take advantage of both local lightning deals and those offered by Amazon’s US storefront.

What happens during Prime Day?

Over the course of Prime Day, there will be several tiers of sales running throughout the entire Amazon site. In addition to these discounts, Amazon also offering a slew of promotions across their various products and services.

This includes the following:

Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium streaming tier for just $0.99.

Prime members who stream a movie or a TV episode for their first time between 8 and 16 July will receive $10 to spend on Amazon.com.au.

Prime members who haven’t yet tried Audible can access a free 3-month trial until 31 July.

Prime members who haven't yet tried Kindle Unlimited can get their first three months of unlimited reading free when they sign up.

For the duration of this year’s Prime Day celebrations, Prime members will receive an extra 10% off select new release and pre-order books.

Instead of just free expedited domestic shipping, Prime members will also enjoy international shipping with no minimum order threshold for all Prime eligible products for the duration of Prime Day 2019.

How big is Prime Day?

Last year, Amazon Australia claim that Prime Day 2019 saw small and medium-sized businesses selling in Amazon’s stores generate US$1.5 billion in sales globally.

Joseph Mizikovsky, CEO of Astivita says that “Prime Day last year was our biggest single day of online sales ever and it was mainly down to one product, a monitor. We are excited to be taking part again this year and we will be discounting that same product at an even lower price, alongside a number of bathroom products. We hope that customers will snap up the chance to shop our products at brilliant discounts making this Prime Day even bigger than last year for us.”

What will be on sale during Prime Day 2019? How can I save money?

amazon_echo-100720425-orig.jpg

Amazon Australia have provided a sneak peek of some of the details you can expect from this year’s Prime Day:

Discounts of up to 50% on select Amazon Devices including the Echo Dot and the Amazon Echo.

Discounts of up to 50% on some fashion brands including Adidas, Calvin Klein, Lorna Jane and Australian shoe brand, Wild Rhino.

Discounts of at least 25% on select headphones from brands including Bose, Sennheiser and SoundPEATS.

Discounts of at least 25% on select Home and Kitchen Products from brands including Le Creuset, DeLonghi and Joseph Joseph.

Discounts of up to 25% on select laptops on brands including Acer and Asus.

Discounts of up to 30% on select favourites from Nerf, Barbie, LEGO, Fisher-Price, Toy Story 4 and more top Toys.

As a rule, Prime Day is probably one of the best times of year to pick anything that Amazon themselves make and sell - such as Kindle e-readers and Amazon Echo smart speakers.



If you’re not an Amazon Prime member already, Prime Day is a great opportunity to pull the trigger on the free month trial that Amazon offers all new subscribers. You can always cancel your Amazon Prime subscription afterwards if you don’t feel like sticking around and you’ll still be able to get a ton of value out of the free shipping that Prime membership includes.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop during Prime Day?

Yes. The deals and promotions available over the course of Prime Day are only available to current Amazon Prime members.

Will there be an Amazon Music Prime Day concert?

Yes. As with previous Prime Days, this year’s Prime Day will feature a musical concert presented by Amazon Music and hosted by award-winning actress Jane Lynch. The 2019 Prime Day concert will feature performances from Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G.

Prime members who tune into the Amazon Prime Day Concert will also get a sneak peek of Carnival Row, an upcoming Amazon Original fantasy drama starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, and Modern Love, an upcoming romantic series based on the popular New York Times column of the same name. They’ll also get to see clips for the upcoming new seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, superhero drama The Boys, Amazon’s new animated series Undone and several brand-new stand-up comedy specials.

How is Prime Day different for Amazon Australia?

Credit: Amazon

Well, for one, it starts earlier. Kicking off well before the US Prime Day begins, Australians will get first dibs on local Amazon Australia deals.

Once Prime Day kicks off in the US, Amazon Australia Prime Members will also have the opportunity to get in on the action. On top of free expedited domestic shipping, Australian Amazon Prime members will also enjoy international shipping with no minimum order threshold for all Prime eligible products. It turns one of the big cons of ordering from Amazon internationally into a big deal - at least, while it lasts.

Why are people protesting Prime Day?

Credit: ID 58364942 © Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime.com

While it does offer consumers subscribed to Amazon Prime the chance to save money by taking advantage of a variety of deals and discounts, Amazon's Prime Day isn't without controversy.



In 2018, European Amazon employees protested the working conditions that came part-and-parcel with Amazon's Prime Day spike in sales and workers at an Amazon warehouse in Minnesota are looking to follow in their footsteps during this year's Prime Day.



Amazon employees claim their upcoming strike is intended to draw awareness to and push back against the unrealistic quotas and safety practices that they say Amazon enforces. According to the warehouse workers involved, poor communication from management and general job insecurity are rife within the company.

