Microsoft brings new ways to pester your coworkers to Microsoft Teams

Alert: THERE ARE DONUTS IN THE BREAKROOM.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Jonathan Hassell / IDG

Microsoft claims that its Teams collaboration tool now has 13 million active daily users. But a few new features may not exactly be welcomed by those who use it.

Employers will probably love the fact that a new Time Clock feature will allow employees to clock in and out, including for breaks. Employees may not appreciate the fact that those notifications can be geofenced, meaning that if you’re not quite back in your office when you say you are, your employer will know.

microsoft teams announcement large Microsoft

Announcements are now part of Microsoft Teams.

Is it useful to blast a co-worker with reminder after reminder? Possibly, but new priority notifications that ping your phone every two minutes for up to 20 minutes may not be especially welcomed.

Read receipts have been added, too. Likewise, the ability to cross-post messages and highlight announcements may be important information that should be communicated—or it might be just additional clutter that prevents other information from getting through.

Ever since Microsoft added a free Teams option last year, more employers are beginning to use it, Microsoft said. All told, there are 13 million daily users and 19 million weekly users, across 181 markets.

Microsoft says the new features are being added to prioritize urgency. The time-sensitive communications features are rolling out now, with read receipts being added later this month. The Shifts module, which allows employees to clock in and out, is also coming out now. Microsoft said the ability to add announcements is available now, while the ability to cross-post between channels is “coming soon.” Geofencing will be tied to the mobile version of the Teams app. 

If nothing else, there’s one hope for employees who worry that Teams may turn into a version of the dreaded “reply-all” loop that can plague email: Channel moderators can now be named, offering some degree of control to a Teams channel. The moderator feature launches this month as well.

Microsoft is expected to talk more about this and other announcements at its Inspire partner showcase in Las Vegas next week.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?