The PC market grows unexpectedly, thanks to tariff fears and the Windows 7 transition

The PC market grew by almost 5 percent in the second quarter, helped by Microsoft's Windows 7 transition and a greater supply of Intel chips.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

The PC market benefited from a higher number of Intel processors and the Windows 7 transition to record a higher-than-anticipated 4.7 percent year-over-year growth, IDC said late Thursday. President Trump even contributed.

Overall, 64.858 million PCs were sold worldwide, IDC said, a 4.7 percent increase. A year ago, HP topped the list of worldwide vendors. For the second quarter, however, a whopping 18.2-percent increase in year-over-year sales propelled China's Lenovo to the top of the list.

In part, that may be because tariff fears prompted PC vendors to stuff the channel, IDC said, selling laptops out of China before possible tariffs raised their prices. Otherwise, the two factors that contributed most were Intel's ability to ship microprocessors once again without supply constraints, as well as the looming end of support for Microsoft's Windows 7 in January 2020. That, IDC said, is spurring corporations to invest in new PC hardware. 

The tariff threat in particular contributed to "artificially propping up the PC market during the second quarter." Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC's Mobile Device Trackers, in a statement. 

Worldwide, Lenovo commanded a 25.1-percent market share, selling 16.3 million PCs. HP finished second, with a 23.7-percent market share, and 15.4 million PCs sold. Dell was third with a 17.9-percent share, and 11.6 million PCs sold. Acer finished fourth, with a 6.6-percent market share and 4.3 million PCs. Apple finished fifth, with a 6.3-percent market share and 4.1 million PCs sold.

Gartner, which does not include Chromebooks in its study, said the PC market grew by only 1.5 percent, to 62.97 million units worldwide. It, too, put Lenovo on top, followed by HP and Dell. Excluding Chromebooks helped push Apple to third place, followed closely by Acer and Asus.

All of the estimates by IDC and Gartner were preliminary, the firms said.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?