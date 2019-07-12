Boost reposition themselves around refurbished handsets

(PC World) on

Boost Mobile are looking to refurbished Apple, Samsung and Google smartphones to set them apart from the rest of the local MVNO crowd.

The youth-orientated brand say they'll be teaming up with Alegre to offer a range of refurbished devices to both new and existing customers.

At the time of writing, the range of devices on offer includes the iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7+, iPhone 8, iPhone 8+, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL.

“For 18 years Boost Mobile has been connecting Australians, seeking to find the best value for our customers, and giving them more choice. Refurbs are a great option for consumers who are looking for a great smartphone at a fraction of the price,” said Peter Adderton, Founder, Boost Mobile.

Boost are also introducing a special promotion around their Boost Anytime Plus recharges and Add Ons. The 28-day Anytime Plus prepaid packages now includes a bonus 15GB for the first three recharges. In addition, if any  customers recharge before the 2nd of September on any $30 to $70 Boost Anytime Plus plan, they'll get another 15GB on top of that.

As mentioned, changes are also being made to the Anytime Plus Add Ons. The data allowance of the $5 add-on is being boosted from 500MB to 1GB. Meanwhile, the $15 add-on is being upgraded to include 3GB of data plus $15 credit to use on standard rates for international calls and text from Australia.

“We have seen an exponential rise in the interest and acceptance of refurbished phones over the last few years, as people realise the high calibre of phones on offer that have gone through rigorous testing and cleaning. There are also a growing number of consumers actively seeking out refurbished phones with a view to having access to the latest technology while playing their own part in trying to minimise their personal e-waste.” said Russell Lornie, Alegre.

Boost's refurbished phones are available online now at https://boost.com.au/shop/refurbished/.


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Boost Mobileboost

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?