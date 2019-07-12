Boost reposition themselves around refurbished handsets

Boost Mobile are looking to refurbished Apple, Samsung and Google smartphones to set them apart from the rest of the local MVNO crowd.

The youth-orientated brand say they'll be teaming up with Alegre to offer a range of refurbished devices to both new and existing customers.

At the time of writing, the range of devices on offer includes the iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7+, iPhone 8, iPhone 8+, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL.



“For 18 years Boost Mobile has been connecting Australians, seeking to find the best value for our customers, and giving them more choice. Refurbs are a great option for consumers who are looking for a great smartphone at a fraction of the price,” said Peter Adderton, Founder, Boost Mobile.



Boost are also introducing a special promotion around their Boost Anytime Plus recharges and Add Ons. The 28-day Anytime Plus prepaid packages now includes a bonus 15GB for the first three recharges. In addition, if any customers recharge before the 2nd of September on any $30 to $70 Boost Anytime Plus plan, they'll get another 15GB on top of that.

As mentioned, changes are also being made to the Anytime Plus Add Ons. The data allowance of the $5 add-on is being boosted from 500MB to 1GB. Meanwhile, the $15 add-on is being upgraded to include 3GB of data plus $15 credit to use on standard rates for international calls and text from Australia.



“We have seen an exponential rise in the interest and acceptance of refurbished phones over the last few years, as people realise the high calibre of phones on offer that have gone through rigorous testing and cleaning. There are also a growing number of consumers actively seeking out refurbished phones with a view to having access to the latest technology while playing their own part in trying to minimise their personal e-waste.” said Russell Lornie, Alegre.



Boost's refurbished phones are available online now at https://boost.com.au/shop/refurbished/.



