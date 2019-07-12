Remember that JBL Link soundbar? It's now for sale

JBL's Link Bar is half-soundbar, half-Android TV and finally available for purchase.

Delayed several times since it was first announced, JBL's Link Bar is now available for purchase through the audio brand's US and UK storefronts. In the UK, the soundbar is priced at £349. US-based shoppers will be able to pick it up for $399.



When and if it does arrive in Australia, the JBL Link Bar is a 100W soundbar with two 20mm tweeters, four racetrack drivers, built-in Google Assistant and on-board Android TV. Essentially, it's a soundbar that doubles as a smart speaker AND a set-top box like the Nvidia Shield TV or Telstra TV. It also a boasts 3 regular HDMI ports plus one HDMI-ARC input.

Unfortunately, there's been no word yet on Australian pricing or availability for the Link Bar. PC World have reached out to JBL's local PR team for comment.

