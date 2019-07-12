How much do the new MacBook Air and Macbook Pro cost in Australia?

Less than they used to

Apple Macbook Air 2019

Buying your first Macbook just got cheaper.

Apple have killed off the 12-inch Macbook and updated their Macbook Air and Pro: here's how much the new notebooks cost and what they bring to the table.

The new entry-level Macbook Pro features an 8th-generation dual-core processor, stereo speakers, 8GB of RAM, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a Force Touch trackpad and your choice of either 128GB or 256GB of internal SSD storage. Three colors are available: Gold, Silver and Space Grey.

“College students love the Mac — it’s the notebook they rely on from the dorm room to the classroom, and the No. 1 choice among higher education students,” said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac Product Marketing.

Apple Macbook Air 2019Credit: Apple
The new Apple Macbook Pro is slightly-beefier when it comes to hardware and comes in two sizes: 13-inch and 15-inch. Regardless of which you choose, you'll still get an quad-core 8th-Gen Intel Core processor, a 13-inch True Tone Retina display, 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of SSD storage, touch bar, Touch ID and Apple's dedicated T2 Security Chip.

Gold isn't a color option for the new Macbook Pro, so you'll have to decide between Silver and Space Grey.

In Australia, pricing for the new Apple MacBook Air starts at AU$1,699 or AU$1,549 for university students. Meanwhile, the new Apple MacBook Pro starts at AU$1,999 or AU$1,849 for university students. Full pricing is available on the Apple website.

Fergus Halliday
