Amazon's Prime Day deals are practically daring you to preorder a Nintendo Switch Lite

The Nintendo Switch Lite has only just been announced but Amazon's Prime Day deals make a great case for picking up the handheld gaming console through them.

As part of their annual Prime Day promotions, Amazon are offering a $10 discount on all preorders for the new Nintendo Switch Lite made during the presale period. This deal knocks the usual RRP down from AU$329 to AU$319 - which is an OK amount of savings, particularly once you factor in the free shipping.



You can preorder the Nintendo Switch Lite on Amazon here.



Of course, the catch here is that you do have be a Prime Member to be eligible for the deal but, if you're already a Prime Member and were probably going to buy a Nintendo Switch Lite anyway, it's a great excuse to pull the trigger on the new more-pocket friendly Nintendo Switch. Never heard of Prime before? Here’s everything you need to know to decide whether or not you should subscribe to Amazon Prime.



You can find the deal itself here. Amazon say preorders will be shipped on the 20th of September. For more on Prime Day, check out our run-down of everything you need to know about Prime Day and how to get the best deals during the annual online shopping event.

