Best Australian Amazon Prime Day deals

(PC World) on

Amazon's Prime Day has arrived. Here's our round-up of the best Prime Day deals, including tech, games, TVs and more.

What's Prime Day? Prime Day is an annual sales event on Amazon.com where the best deals are only available to current and active subscribers of Amazon’s Prime membership service. Never heard of Prime before? Here’s everything you need to know to decide whether or not you should subscribe to Amazon Prime.

Prime Day also offers Amazon Australia users the chance to cash in on international Amazon Prime deals. Australian Amazon Prime members will enjoy international shipping with no minimum order threshold for all Prime eligible products for the duration of Prime Day. 

Last but not least, Amazon is also running several promotions around this year’s Prime Day - this includes stuff like Twitch Prime giveaways and a musical concert headlined by Taylor Swift. For more info, check out our rundown on everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day.

Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals

  • More to come. Stay tuned.

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming Deals

Amazon Australia continues to be a great place to save money on games this year, with deals across all the major platforms and publishers.

Right out the gate, Amazon are providing a flat 10% discount on Xbox One games. This discount is applied at checkout and it's limited to select titles including Grand Theft Auto 5 (AU$25), Rage 2 (AU$52), The Division 2 (AU$40) and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (AU$30).  You can find the full list of Prime Deal discounted Xbox One Games here.

If you missed out on it at launch, you can now pick up Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for a thrifty AU$19.98 on both Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

Amazon are also providing a flat 10% discount on PC games. This discount is applied at checkout and it's limited to select titles including The Division 2 (AU$45), Rage 2 (AU$45), The Sims 4 (AU$29) and Doom (AU$18). You can find a full list of the Prime Deal discounted PC games on sale here.

You might sense a trend here but Amazon are running a flat 10% discount on Playstation 4 games. This
discount is applied at checkout and it's limited to select titles including The Division 2 (AU$40), Battlefield V (AU$26), Rage 2 (AU$37) and FIFA 2019 (AU$30). You can check out the full list of Prime Deal discounted Playstation 4 games here.

Speaking of Sony's games console, now might be a great time to grab another Dualshock 4 controller. Amazon are running a 25% discount on the accessory, bringing it down to AU$45. At the time of writing, you can also grab a 1TB Playstation 4 for AU$350.

nintendo-switch-mario-kart-100748279-orig.jpgCredit: Nintendo
nintendo-switch-mario-kart-100748279-orig.jpg

Stop me if this next bit sounds familiar but Amazon are providing a flat 10% discount on Nintendo games and accessories, plus another 25% off for limited Nintendo Switch titles including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (AU$51), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (AU$45) and Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu (AU$46). You can check out the full list of Prime Day discounted Nintendo Switch games here.

Amazon are also running a nifty and thrifty $10 discount on all preorders for the new Nintendo Switch Lite made during the Prime Day.

Credit: Oculus

If you're looking for an excuse to get into VR, Oculus' standalone Go VR headset is $75 off, which brings it down to AU$239. Meanwhile, Playstation VR bundles are also being discounted. You can now grab the Playstation VR Headset, camera and VR Worlds bundle for as little as AU$220 or grab the PSVR megabundle for AU$280 (down from $469).

Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals

Best Amazon Prime Day Camera Deals

  • More to come. Stay tuned.

Best Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals

Best Amazon Prime Day Laptop Deals

Credit: Razer

Best Amazon Prime Day Storage Deals

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Amazon PrimeAmazon Prime Day

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?