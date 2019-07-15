Best Australian Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon's Prime Day has arrived. Here's our round-up of the best Prime Day deals, including tech, games, TVs and more.

What's Prime Day? Prime Day is an annual sales event on Amazon.com where the best deals are only available to current and active subscribers of Amazon’s Prime membership service. Never heard of Prime before? Here’s everything you need to know to decide whether or not you should subscribe to Amazon Prime.

Prime Day also offers Amazon Australia users the chance to cash in on international Amazon Prime deals. Australian Amazon Prime members will enjoy international shipping with no minimum order threshold for all Prime eligible products for the duration of Prime Day.

Last but not least, Amazon is also running several promotions around this year’s Prime Day - this includes stuff like Twitch Prime giveaways and a musical concert headlined by Taylor Swift. For more info, check out our rundown on everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day.

Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming Deals

Amazon Australia continues to be a great place to save money on games this year, with deals across all the major platforms and publishers.



Right out the gate, Amazon are providing a flat 10% discount on Xbox One games. This discount is applied at checkout and it's limited to select titles including Grand Theft Auto 5 (AU$25), Rage 2 (AU$52), The Division 2 (AU$40) and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (AU$30). You can find the full list of Prime Deal discounted Xbox One Games here.



If you missed out on it at launch, you can now pick up Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for a thrifty AU$19.98 on both Playstation 4 and Xbox One.



Amazon are also providing a flat 10% discount on PC games. This discount is applied at checkout and it's limited to select titles including The Division 2 (AU$45), Rage 2 (AU$45), The Sims 4 (AU$29) and Doom (AU$18). You can find a full list of the Prime Deal discounted PC games on sale here.



You might sense a trend here but Amazon are running a flat 10% discount on Playstation 4 games. This

discount is applied at checkout and it's limited to select titles including The Division 2 (AU$40), Battlefield V (AU$26), Rage 2 (AU$37) and FIFA 2019 (AU$30). You can check out the full list of Prime Deal discounted Playstation 4 games here.



Speaking of Sony's games console, now might be a great time to grab another Dualshock 4 controller. Amazon are running a 25% discount on the accessory, bringing it down to AU$45. At the time of writing, you can also grab a 1TB Playstation 4 for AU$350.



Stop me if this next bit sounds familiar but Amazon are providing a flat 10% discount on Nintendo games and accessories, plus another 25% off for limited Nintendo Switch titles including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (AU$51), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (AU$45) and Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu (AU$46). You can check out the full list of Prime Day discounted Nintendo Switch games here.



Amazon are also running a nifty and thrifty $10 discount on all preorders for the new Nintendo Switch Lite made during the Prime Day.



Credit: Oculus

If you're looking for an excuse to get into VR, Oculus' standalone Go VR headset is $75 off, which brings it down to AU$239. Meanwhile, Playstation VR bundles are also being discounted. You can now grab the Playstation VR Headset, camera and VR Worlds bundle for as little as AU$220 or grab the PSVR megabundle for AU$280 (down from $469).



Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals

Razer's have discounted select gaming accessories by about 25%, this includes the Razer Basilisk (AU$66) and Razer Electra V2 (AU$67)

Best Amazon Prime Day Camera Deals

Best Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals

Best Amazon Prime Day Laptop Deals

Credit: Razer

Best Amazon Prime Day Storage Deals