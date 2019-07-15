Amazon's first wave of Prime Day deals include 25% off Razer gear

Amazon's Prime Day sales event has kicked off and if you've been eyeing an upgrade to your existing Razer DeathAdder, now might be a great time to pull the trigger.

As part of this year's Prime Day, Razer are running a 25% off discount for select peripherals.

For the duration of Prime Day, you can grab the Razer Basilisk gaming mouse for AU$66.



The Razer Electra V2 is also on sale for AU$67.

In addition to the 25% discount when it comes to Razer peripherals, this year's Prime Day sales also include a hefty 15% off select Razer laptops such as the Razer Blade 15 (AU$2799) and the Razer Blade Stealth (AU$2199).



You can check out the full list here.

For more info on this year's Prime Day deals, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals here.



If you're not a Prime Member, you can sign up here. If you're unsure about whether or not it's worth signing up for a Prime Membership, you can check out our guide - which walks you through the pros and cons of being an Amazon Prime Member - here.





