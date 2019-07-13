Google defends 'critical' Assistant language experts who listen to your recordings

Now it needs to do more to protect users' privacy.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Jon Phillips

A report this week by VRT NWS seemingly outed Google employees for listening to users’ Assistant recordings. Now Google wants you to understand that they were just doing their job.

The Belgian broadcaster got ahold of the recordings after Dutch audio data was leaked by a Google employee. VRT says they received more than a thousand Google Assistant excerpts in the file dump, and they “could clearly hear addresses and other sensitive information.” The outlet then was able to match recordings to the people who made them.

It all sounds like a privacy pitfall, but a post by Google wants to assure you that the problem stems from the leak, not the recordings themselves. In a blog post, Google defended the actions as “critical” to the Assistant development process, but acknowledged that there may be issues with its internal security:

“We just learned that one of these language reviewers has violated our data security policies by leaking confidential Dutch audio data. Our Security and Privacy Response teams have been activated on this issue, are investigating, and we will take action. We are conducting a full review of our safeguards in this space to prevent misconduct like this from happening again.”

As Google explains, language experts “only review around 0.2 percent of all audio snippets,” which “are not associated with user accounts as part of the review process.” The company indicated that these snippets are taken at random and stressed that reviewers “are directed not to transcribe background conversations or other noises, and only to transcribe snippets that are directed to Google.”

That’s placing a lot of faith in its employees, and it doesn’t sound like Google plans on actually changing its practice. Rather, Google pointed users to its new tool that lets you auto-delete your data every 3 months or 18 months, though it’s unclear how that would mitigate larger privacy concerns.

Potential privacy problems

In the recordings it received, VRT said it uncovered several instances where conversations were recorded even though the “Hey Google” prompt wasn’t uttered. That, too, raises serious red flags, but Google insists that the speaker heard a similar phrase, which caused it to activate, calling it a “false accept.”

toast cover touch sensitive Michael Brown / IDG

The LED lights at the top of the Google Home lets you know it’s listening.

While that’s certainly a logical explanation, and one that anyone with a smart speaker has experienced, it’s not exactly reassuring. Since we now have confirmation that Google employees are randomly listening to recordings, including so-called false accepts, people could be listening to all sorts of things that we don’t want them to hear.

Users have precious few privacy alternatives when it comes to Google Assistant other than silencing the microphone so the Home speaker can’t listen. There’s no toggle to opt out of recordings being transcribed.

I understand why Google needs language experts to analyze recordings, but at the very least it should at least guarantee that they can only hear explicit Google Assistant queries. If employees are able to use actual queries of things like addresses and contacts to pinpoint users’ locations, we should at least be assured that only relevant audio is being transcribed.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Google Assistant

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

PC World Evaluation Team Review - MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?