Samsung just discounted the S10e so much it may as well be a mid-tier phone

Samsung are running a pretty hectic discount on the bottom-end of their flagship Galaxy smartphone lineup for this year's Prime Day sales.

Envisioned as a more-affordable Galaxy flagship, the Galaxy S10e features a 5.8-inch dynamic AMOLED HDR+ display with a holepunch notch, 6GB of RAM, a 3100mAh battery headphone jack, Micro SD slot, wireless charging, IP68 water resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It's usually about $950 outright on Amazon. However, this year's Prime Day sales have seen the premium handset's price plummet down to AU$749. You can take advantage of the deal by clicking here.

For more info on this year's Prime Day deals, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals here.

If you're not a Prime Member, you can sign up here. If you're unsure about whether or not it's worth signing up for a Prime Membership, you can check out our guide - which walks you through the pros and cons of being an Amazon Prime Member - here.



Fergus Halliday
