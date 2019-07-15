Huawei renew their Watch GT giveaway for all new P30 and P30 Pro buys

Huawei are partnering with Vodafone and Telstra to gift a free smartwatch to P30 and P30 Pro buyers.

From now until August 15, Telstra and Vodafone customers who purchase a P30 or P30 Pro on a plan will net themselves a free Huawei Watch GT.

“Globally, we have shipped more than 2 million smart watches and I know Australians will enjoy using their Watch GT to keep on top of emails and notifications, and track their health and fitness,” said Larking Huang, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer in Australia.  

The move follows on months of turmoil for Huawei and on the back of local resellers finally stocking the Chinese brand's flagship smartwatch. Launched locally earlier this year as a pack-in for the Mate 20 Pro, we came away mixed from the original Watch GT. We loved the battery life but that was almost the only thing endearing about it.

That said, both the P30 and P30 Pro have earned our seal of approval. You can find our review of the P30 Pro here and our take on the more-affordable P30 here.




Fergus Halliday
