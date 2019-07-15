How does a 400GB Micro SD card for $99 sound?

As part of this year's Prime Day, SanDisk are running a slew of discounts on their range of Micro SD cards.

If you need one for your smartphone, tablet or Nintendo Switch, this is probably a great time to net yourself some high-capacity, high-speed portable storage.



You can grab a 128GB Sandisk Ultra Micro SDXC UHS-I Card for AU$29 or go big on the SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC and microSDHC UHS-I Card for AU$99.



For more info on this year's Prime Day deals, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals here.

If you're not a Prime Member, you can sign up here. If you're unsure about whether or not it's worth signing up for a Prime Membership, you can check out our guide - which walks you through the pros and cons of being an Amazon Prime Member - here.



