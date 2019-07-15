You can now nab one of Huawei's best smartphones for $849

Amazon Prime members can nab Huawei's Mate 20 Pro for $849 during this year's Prime Day sales.

Given that the flagship smartphone launched less than a year ago at $1599, this might be one of the best discounts running over the course of this year's Prime Day (even compared to Samsung's massive discount on the Galaxy S10e). The Mate 20 Pro features a 6.3-inches OLED Display, 3D Face Unlock, Kirin 980 CPU, 4200mAh battery and a triple-lens rear camera.



In our initial review of the Mate 20 Pro, we said that "$1500 is a lot of money to spend on a smartphone. However, if you're looking to spend that amount of money, the Mate 20 Pro makes a powerful case for itself. It's got all the high-end, premium features that matter plus a few exclusive tricks you can't find elsewhere. It's not perfect but, taken as a whole, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro holds up as a magnificent piece of tech."

You can grab it on Amazon now and take advantage of the Prime Day sale by clicking here. The deal is only available to Prime Members and is applied at checkout. It should last until the end of Prime Day.



For more info on this year's Prime Day deals, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals here.

If you're not a Prime Member, you can sign up here. If you're unsure about whether or not it's worth signing up for a Prime Membership, you can check out our guide - which walks you through the pros and cons of being an Amazon Prime Member - here.



