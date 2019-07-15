Australian Amazon Prime Members can score themselves a Galaxy Watch for 20% off

If you've been on the fence about grabbing Samsung's Apple Watch competitor, now might be the time to pull the trigger.

As part of this year's Prime Day sales event, Samsung are offering a flat 20% for Prime Members who choose to buy themselves a Galaxy Watch over the two-day sale. The discount is applied during checkout and covers both the mainline black model and the rose gold variant. There's a small difference in the price but, either way, you're saving about $100. You can check out the deal for yourself here.

In our review of the Samsung Galaxy Watch, we said that "The Galaxy Watch is the best smartwatch Samsung have put together to date, but it falls short of transcending the category in the same way as its biggest competition."

For more info on this year's Prime Day deals, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals here.

If you're not a Prime Member, you can sign up here. If you're unsure about whether or not it's worth signing up for a Prime Membership, you can check out our guide - which walks you through the pros and cons of being an Amazon Prime Member - here.


