Best Amazon Kindle and Fire tablet deals for Prime Day 2019

Prime Day starts early with deals for Amazon's own mobile devices.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day isn’t just a day—it’s essentially a 60-hour event that starts right now with deals on Amazon’s own devices, including Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers. Bottom line: If you’ve been considering one of these devices, now is the time to buy, as we’re seeing discounts of up to 50 percent. (You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to score these deals, and if you aren’t already, you can sign up here.)

Of all the deals listed below, we're partial to the all-new Kindle, which is the best budget Amazon e-reader you can buy, and now $10 less than its all-time low price. Compared to the previous model, it upgrades from E Ink Pearl to E Ink Carta for sharper text. It also adds a capacitive touchscreen to minimize errant swipes. 

Check out all the deals:

Now, if you’re interested in all of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, please check our Prime Day landing page starting the stroke of midnight on Monday, July 15. We hand-picked scores of Prime Day deals based our own experiences with the products, Amazon user reviews, and discount information available at press time. We’ll update our Prime Day articles as more pricing information—and new deals—become available.

PCWorld Editors

PC World (US online)
