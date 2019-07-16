Microsoft blocks Windows 10 May 2019 Update on the Surface Book 2

Issues with the discrete GPU may cause the dGPU to vanish from the Surface Book 2's Device Manager, or simply prevent games from opening.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Mark Hachman / IDG

It’s not every day that Microsoft can’t work out a bug on its own hardware, but that’s what has happened with the Microsoft Surface Book 2: Microsoft has blocked the devices from updating to the Windows 10 May 2019 Update.

Microsoft says the root cause is issues with the discrete GPU inside the notebook. Two things may happen, Microsoft said in a support note: Either Nvidia’s discrete GPU may disappear from the Device Manager, or games that require the discrete GPU may simply refuse to open. A Surface Book 2 evaluation unit issued to PCWorld by Microsoft experienced that problem, refusing to play the game Broforce, as evidenced by the screenshot that accompanies this story.

Microsoft said it's applied a “compatibility hold on Surface Book 2 devices with Nvidia dGPUs from being offered Windows 10, version 1903, until this issue is resolved.” If you’re like me, have already updated your Surface Book 2 to the May 2019 Update, your only recourse is to sit tight and not update until Microsoft confirms the issue has been resolved. Microsoft plans to include a fix in an upcoming release, the company said.

Unfortunately, we’ve had some issues with the Surface Book 2. The discrete GPU apparently failed, after emitting an unusual amount of heat. Microsoft support said that it believes that the thermal paste connecting the discrete GPU chip to the heat sink failed. Then, of course, there was the original power problem that cropped up in 2017. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Windows 10Surface Book 2

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

PC World Evaluation Team Review - MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?