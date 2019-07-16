Those Bose Noise-Cancelling headphones you've always wanted are on sale

Amazon's Prime Day sales have seen Bose's iconic QC35 noise-cancelling headphones discounted to $309.

Ordinarily $359, Boses' QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling headphones are regarded by many as the industry standard - and for good reason. They feature a dual-microphone noise-cancelling system, balanced sound and on-board Alexa.



While Bose's flagship set of cans have found themselves challenged in recent years by Sony and Jabra, it's hard to beat the original. For as long as this lightning deal lasts, you'll be able to grab the Bose QC35 for AU$309 by clicking here.

If you're more of an AirPods person, Bose's SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds are also 25% off for Prime Day, bringing them down to a super competitive AU$184.



