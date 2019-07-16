Prime Day seems like a great time for Australians to import a OnePlus smartphone

Amazon Prime Day has brought with it plenty of great tech discounts and sales but, more importantly, it's a great excuse to import yourself a OnePlus smartphone.



If there's anything that I've learnt in my time as the editor of PC World Australia, it's that people want what they can't have. In this case, OnePlus. Though popular overseas, the BBK Electronics-owned smartphone brand have yet to expand into the Australian market. That makes getting your hands on fare like the recently-launched OnePlus 7 Pro a little trickier a process than it would be with something like the Samsung Galaxy S10 or the Apple iPhone XS. For more on this, check out our guide on where to buy OnePlus in Australia.



Thankfully, Prime Day offers Amazon Australia users the chance to cash in on international Amazon Prime deals since, for the duration of Prime Day, all Australian Amazon Prime members will enjoy international shipping on Prime eligible products with no minimum spend. And even if the specific OnePlus phone you're after isn't Prime Eligible, it's still a great excuse to pull the trigger on that handset you've had your eye on.



For more on Prime Day, check out our guide covering everything you need to know about Prime Day and our round-up of the best Prime Day Deals.



Those looking to pull the trigger on a new OnePlus smartphone can currently grab:

If you're not a Prime Member, you can sign up here. If you're unsure about whether or not it's worth signing up for a Prime Membership, you can check out our guide - which walks you through the pros and cons of being an Amazon Prime Member - here.













