Tic-Tock: Moboi's Wear OS smartwatches are on sale

As part of this year's Prime Day deals, Australians can now snag themselves one of Mobvoi's TicWatch wearables for cheap.

The TicWatch C2 (AU$224), TicWatch S2 (AU$212), TicWatch E Shadow (AU$143) TicWatch Pro (AU$258) and more are being discounted as part of Prime Day's Lightning Deals. For the next few hours, you can grab any of the above for a solid 20-30% off if you buy them through Amazon.



Though not as highly regarded as something like the Apple Watch is, Mobvoi's TicWatch hardware is considered the top dog in the Wear OS market for good reason. Until Google's rumored Pixel Watch shows up, these are pretty much the best Wear OS smartwatches out there. They've got water resistance, NFC and support for the Google Assistant - something that fare like Huawei's Watch GT and Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active don't.



Mobvoi's TicPods are also on sale for AU$139.



