Motorola's new One Vision smartphone looks as smooth as a Pixel 3a (and cheaper!)

Motorola have announced they'll be launching a new $499 smartphone aimed at competing with Google's Pixel 3a.

Available exclusively through retailer JB Hi-Fi (and through the Motorola website, of course), the Motorola One Vision looks like a fascinating break from what the mobile brand have been up to lately. Squeezed between their MotoMod-friendly Z-series and the budget-minded E-Series and G-Series, the new Motorola One Vision promises to prove itself a mid-premium competitor to fare like the Google Pixel 3a and Oppo Reno Z.

The Motorola One Vision features a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Interestingly, the device runs on a Samsung-made SoC - pairing up the Exynos 9609 with a 3500mAh battery, 128GB of storage (expandable via Micro SD) and 4GBs of RAM. Out of the box, the One Vision will run on an Android One-graded version of Android P. Motorola say they'll be fast-tracking Android Q when it arrives.

Of course, the biggest differentiator here is gonna be the camera. Motorola have equipped the One Vision with a dual-lens camera. That's pretty common these days, even in the sub-$500 segment. The next part isn't. The back of the Motorola One Vision throws together a 48-megapixel primary sensor with a 12-megapixel secondary lens.

Beyond just the number of megapixels in the camera, Motorola are also talking up the low-light performance on the One Vision. They say it'll offer a dedicated "Night Mode" akin to something you'd find in the Huawei P30. There's also a 25-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

We'll have to wait until we've spent more time with the device to render our verdict, however.

What don't you get here that you would in something that's truly premium? Well, the Motorola One Vision doesn't feature any proper water resistance beyond basic IPX2 splash-proofing, nor does it support Qi wireless charging. You also don't get any in-screen fingerprint sensor tech or 3D face unlock. The Motorola One Vision does have NFC though and it does arrive with Dual SIM - two things that are going to matter more for some users than they are for others. 

In terms of what it's up against, the closest competitors for the Motorola One Vision are likely to be the aforementioned Google's Pixel 3a, Samsung A70, Oppo Reno Z, Huawei P30 Lite plus whatever Nokia's fielding at that price-point. Still, on paper, it's a strong proposition and the brown color scheme does help it stand out from the crowd without losing the luster you get from an all-glass design.

In Australia, the Motorola One Vision is available through JB Hi-Fi and the Motorola website from today at a recommended retail price of AU$499.

Fergus Halliday
MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student's life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I'd recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It's useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don't get too excited and label everything in sight!

