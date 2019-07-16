Acer's Predator X35 gaming monitor is 35-inches of glitzy gaming excess

(PC World) on

Acer have announced that they'll be bringing their new Predator X35 gaming monitor to Australian gamers from August 1st.

The Acer Predator X35 is a 35-inch UltraWide gaming monitor with all the bells and whistles you'd expect - and then some. It's got Nvidia G-Sync HDR, Acer's own HDR Ultra, quantum dots, 1000 nits of brightness, 2ms response time when in overdrive mode.

Acer also say that the monitor can offer a hectic 200Hz refresh rate when overclocked. That's not as fast as something like MSI's 244Hz Oculux monitor but it's still pretty damn fast.

According to Gaba Cheng, General Manager of Products Management for Acer Oceania, “the industry is currently in a seminal period of technological development where we’re closing the gap between the gameplay experience of the past and an experience that fully brings the game to life."

“Along with our partner NVIDIA, we’re committed to pushing the boundaries of the gaming experience to realise its potential and give fans the tools to elevate their game. With tear-free visuals, more accurate colour-ranges and contrast, and advanced GPUs, this vision is closer than ever."

The ACer Predator X35 gaming monitor will be made available in Australia and New Zealand from August through the usual resellers at a recommended retail price-point of AUD$3,999/NZ$4,999.


Fergus Halliday
