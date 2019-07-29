I don't think I like the Logitech G502 Lightspeed and it's breaking my heart

Credit: Logitech

My Logitech Pro G wireless mouse has been my go-to mouse for a while and, at a glance, the G502 Lightspeed wireless mouse seems like a perfect successor.

At a glance, Logitech’s latest picks up exactly where the former leaves off. Like the Pro G Wireless (Amazon), the new Logitech G502 Lightspeed (Amazon) rocks the same 16K Hero sensor. It’s also got the same sort of colorful Lightsync RGB integration and support for the peripheral company’s PowerPlay wireless charging mouse pad (Amazon). All the perks I dig about my personal favorite mouse are present and accounted for here.

But where minimalism was the name of the game for the Pro G Wireless, the G502 Lightspeed tries to push things further. The former was all about the essentials. The latter strives forward with verve and ambition. The G502 effortlessly builds on the areas where the Pro G Wireless stops short. It’s more concerned with the ceiling than the ground floor - which makes for a super compelling contrast, both on paper and in practice.

Buttons are the big differentiators here. The Logitech Pro G Wireless only had a few. The Logitech G502 Lightspeed has a lot. 11 in total. As you’d expect, these are all customisable and can be used for macros or shortcuts as you like.

In fact, the ability to make this mouse your own is probably one of the more endearing things about it. You can easily adjust both the sensitivity of the scroll wheel and the weight of the mouse itself with ease.

And, pretty much across the board, the look & feel of the G502 Lightspeed is gorgeous. It’s got all the right grooves and it hits all the notes you want it to. The two primary buttons are have a snappy kickback whenever you down on press them. The gently-curved thumb rest provides more than adequate support. Every corner of this mouse feels possessed of wicked smart ergonomics that allow it to fit and fill the grooves of your hand.

And yet, for all the above, I just can’t bring myself to find any enjoyment in using the Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless mouse.

It fits my hand like a glove but the experience of actually using this game to play shooters like Destiny 2 (Amazon) or Overwatch (Amazon) is profoundly unsatisfying in a way that I struggle to articulate. Every swipe, click and scroll feels off. On paper, the G502 Lightspeed should be a symphony. In practice, it’s just static.

Not even the convenience of the PowerPlay wireless charging kit could save me. The Logitech G502 chafed at my everyday comfort so much that it pushed me to ask myself whether I really needed to be using my desktop PC right now. Again: this mouse grated at me so much it almost drove me away from using my PC. I started reading more books because of the Logitech G502 Lightspeed. That’s crazy - though, incidentally, it did finally get me to read George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood, so it’s not all bad.

Eventually, after a few weeks of painfully putting up with the G502 Lightspeed, I returned to my Pro G Wireless. The impact and relief was immediate. All felt right in the world again. My regular ranked play in Overwatch improved and I finally to check a few PVP triumphs off my list in Destiny 2’s Crucible PVP mode. Order was restored - but questions remain.

I still can’t put my finger on what or why I don’t like the Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless mouse.

On paper, I love everything about this mouse. The immaculate design and the way it builds on the foundations of the Pro G Wireless (Amazon) to offer the be-all-end-all of gaming mice. In reality, it just haunts me.

The closest thing I have to a final takeaway here is that sometimes the thing that you think you want isn’t what you actually want. Sometimes you’re the kind of person who just wants less more than they want more.

If you’re the kind of power user who wants more possibilities, the ability to explore those avenues through customizable weights and a dozen programmable buttons found in the G502 Lightspeed (Amazon) is going to be music to your ears. If not?

Well, that’s just going to be noise.

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is available through onLogitechG.com, Amazon, JB Hi-Fi and other local retailers for $249.95.