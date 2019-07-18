Sony's new Alpha A7R IV has a 61-megapixel full-frame sensor

That's a lot of megapixels

(PC World) on

The latest entry in Sony's long-running line of mirrorless cameras is not here to mess around.

Picking up where the Sony Alpha A7R Mk 3 left off, the A7R IV has a heavy-duty 61-megapixel back illuminated, full-frame Exmor R CMOS image image sensor.

Beyond the headline hardware, Sony say the new camera is capable of high-speed continuous shooting of up to 10 FPS (with full AF/AE tracking for up to seven seconds and about three times that in APS-C mode) plus a hectic 15-stop dynamic range at lower sensitivities. It's got a 5.76-million dot UXGA OLED Tru-Finder EVF and supports all the usual connectivity options. It's even got the same sort of rugged weather sealing you'd find in something from Panasonic.

“The launch of the Alpha 7R IV with its ground-breaking new 61.0 MP sensor, demonstrates Sony’s commitment to driving innovation and continually redefining the expectations of digital camera performance,” says Jun Yoon, Head of Digital Imaging, Sony ANZ.

Credit: Sony

“This camera certainly sets an exciting new benchmark for full-frame image quality.”    

“We’ve heard the voice of our customers and to manage the challenging shooting conditions of the Australian landscape, we’ve created a more rugged, ergonomic design with comprehensive weather sealing.”

The new mirrorless camera will also see the debut of a new real-time Eye AF across both video and image recording modes. This feature leverages artificial intelligence to detect and process eye location data in real-time, allowing the camera to maintain focus on a subject's eye with great precision - regardless of whether the subject is a human or animal.

The new Sony Alpha 7R IV full-frame mirrorless camera will be available in Australia at the end of August for $5,699.

Tags sonySony Alpha

Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
