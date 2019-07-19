DJI debut Ronin-SC gimbal

(PC World) on

DJI have shown off their latest Ronin gimbal at Sydney's MetExpo 2019.

Picking up where the previous DJI Ronin-S gimbal left off, the new DJI Ronin-SC is a single-handed 3-axis gimbal designed for use with popular mirrorless cameras like the Panasonic S1 or Sony A7r. It's 41% lighter than its predecessor and capable of supporting up to 4.4 lbs.

Fully charged, you'll be able to use the DJI Ronin-SC for about 11 hours at a time.

Beyond the hardware, the Ronin-SC also arrives alongside a newly redesigned Ronin app. This will allow users to setup up to 3 different custom profiles, adjust various settings like as motor output and even run balance tests to ensure that the camera system is working as it should.

“The Ronin-SC took the powerful technology from the Ronin-S and put it in a lighter and smaller form factor,” says  Paul Pan, DJI’s Senior Product Manager.

“Now users can pair their mirrorless system with a stabilizer that is easier to transport, easier to set up, easier to use yet still equipped with high-performance features and technology.”

The DJI Ronin-SC will be available for purchase at www.dji.com, DJI Flagship Stores and DJI authorized retailers in Australia.

Customers can choose between Ronin-SC Standard, which is priced at AU$569, or the Ronin-SC Pro Combo edition, which includes a focus wheel, external focus motor and the Remote Start Stop (RSS) Splitter for, AU$709.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags DJIRonin

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Maryellen Rose George

Brother PT-P750W

It’s useful for office tasks as well as pragmatic labelling of equipment and storage – just don’t get too excited and label everything in sight!

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?