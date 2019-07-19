DJI debut Ronin-SC gimbal

DJI have shown off their latest Ronin gimbal at Sydney's MetExpo 2019.

Picking up where the previous DJI Ronin-S gimbal left off, the new DJI Ronin-SC is a single-handed 3-axis gimbal designed for use with popular mirrorless cameras like the Panasonic S1 or Sony A7r. It's 41% lighter than its predecessor and capable of supporting up to 4.4 lbs.



Fully charged, you'll be able to use the DJI Ronin-SC for about 11 hours at a time.



Beyond the hardware, the Ronin-SC also arrives alongside a newly redesigned Ronin app. This will allow users to setup up to 3 different custom profiles, adjust various settings like as motor output and even run balance tests to ensure that the camera system is working as it should.



“The Ronin-SC took the powerful technology from the Ronin-S and put it in a lighter and smaller form factor,” says Paul Pan, DJI’s Senior Product Manager.



“Now users can pair their mirrorless system with a stabilizer that is easier to transport, easier to set up, easier to use yet still equipped with high-performance features and technology.”

The DJI Ronin-SC will be available for purchase at www.dji.com, DJI Flagship Stores and DJI authorized retailers in Australia.

Customers can choose between Ronin-SC Standard, which is priced at AU$569, or the Ronin-SC Pro Combo edition, which includes a focus wheel, external focus motor and the Remote Start Stop (RSS) Splitter for, AU$709.

