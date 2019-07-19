Bitdefender refreshes consumer cybersecurity offering

Bitdefender has given its consumer-focus cybersecurity package a facelift in time for the new financial year.

Three tiers of Bitdefender 2020 are available: Antivirus Plus 2020, Total Security 202 and Internet Security 2020.

At AU$59.99, Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2020 is the cheapest. It provides a year of what Bitdefender are calling "basic protection for Windows PCs" for up to three devices. You don't get the microphone monitor included in more expensive tiers, nor do you get the extended device protections. After the first year, the price also goes up to AU$69.99.

The next step up is Bitdefender Internet Security 2020. Starting at AU$79/year, it includes the same Windows protection found in the Antivirus tier plus a few extra bells and whistles like webcam and microphone protection, a privacy firewall, file encryption and a set of parental control features. Like Antivirus Plus, this option only covers three devices and the price goes up after a year to AU$99/year.

Lastly, there's Bitdefender Total Security 2020. Topping out the range at AU$89/year, this option includes includes the same comprehensive Windows protection found in the Antivirus Plus and Internet Security tiers but combines it with protection for MacOS, Android and iOS devices. Bitdefender Total Security 2020 covers up to five devices but, after 12 months, the price does go up to AU$119/year.

Bitdefender claim that their new consumer offering is "designed to overcome the most sophisticated attacks, including rampant invasion of privacy from criminal hackers, nosy companies and invasive websites, as well as history’s most sophisticated malware meant to steal or encrypt your data and even your identity."

Bitdefender 2020 also introduces several new cybersecurity measures, such as a microphone monitor and anti-tracking tech that promises to keep your web browsing private by making trackers that collect data easier to manage. Bitdefender 2020 also introduces the option to upgrade to the new Parental Control Premium, designed for parents who want additional control, and real-time anti-phishing protection for iOS.

“After a year of intense research and innovation and observation of the latest trends in privacy and online crime, we are significantly advancing our long-standing defense of the consumer line with multi-layered ransomware protection, unique data privacy features and state-of-the-art anti-cyberbullying solutions,” said Ciprian Istrate, Bitdefender’s Vice President for Consumer Solutions.

“The Bitdefender 2020 addresses three major areas of concern in today’s threat landscape: malware, privacy and the safety of children.”

You can find out more information and sign up for any of the above through the Bitdefender website here.

