Belkin adds another three wireless chargers to the roster

Belkin have introduced three new wireless charging accessories to the Australian market.

First up, there's the Boost Charge Wireless Charging Pad. Priced at AU$44.95, this 5W wireless charger comes optimised for use with iPhones - even those in cases up to 3mm thick. It also boasts an LED indicator that makes it easy to tell whether your phone is charging optimally or whether it isn't. For more info on wireless charging, check out our guide here.

Credit: Belkin

Next, there's the Boost Charge Wireless Charging Stand. Arriving at an RRP of AU$79.95, it supports faster wireless charging speeds of 7.5W. It can be used to charge devices regardless of whether they've been placed in portrait or landscape orientation and, much like the Belkin's new charging pad, it's been designed with iPhones in mind.



Credit: Belkin

Last but not least, there's the Boost Charge Wireless Charging Vent Mount. Designed to bring the same sort of Belkin wireless charger experience you'd find in the other options into your car, the Boost Charge Wireless Charging Vent Mount supports charging of up to 7.5W and comes priced at AU$89.95.



Credit: Belkin

All three of Belkin's new Boost Charge accessories are available through www.apple.com/au and select Apple Stores from today.



