Corsair buys custom computer builder Origin PC to ride PC gaming's big revival

Now you won't need to know how to install Corsair's PC components yourself.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Corsair

Peripheral and component maker Corsair is getting into custom computer builds, too. Corsair announced on Wednesday morning that it has purchased Florida-based PC maker Origin PC.

Origin PC is best known for its boutique designs, such as the company’s over the top ”Big O” that combines every console into one PC (yes there’s a gaming PC in there too.) Corsair said the purchase was part of a strategic play to offer more custom PCs to people making the switch from console gaming to PC gaming.

“With the gaming PC market continuing to expand as an increasing number of players make the jump from console to PC, we wanted to do more to reach customers in North America that prefer to buy, rather than build, their system,” Corsair CEO Andy Paul said in a statement.

Origin’s CEO chimed in as well, saying the deal makes sense with Corsair’s increasingly aspirational hardware lineup. Corsair recently was among a handful of component makers to offer PCIe 4.0 SSDs and also moved into custom water cooling.

“Corsair is a fantastic partner to help take Origin PC forward, known for creating quality, high-performance products that fully align with Origin PC,” said Kevin Wasielewski, CEO of Origin PC. “With a complete range of enthusiast PC products, Origin PC and Corsair are uniquely placed to create amazing new systems that make the experience of owning a personalized custom gaming PC better than ever.”

Corsair said Origin PC will continue to operate as a separate brand from its Miami office and said the deal doesn’t change any existing warranties, purchases, or support. Corsair also said its own line of computers such as the Vengeance PC and the Corsair One will also continue to be offered.

Origin PC's sale comes just shy of its tenth year of business. Origin PC was founded by several Alienware ex-patriots Kevin Wasielewski, Hector Penton and Richard Cary.

origin pc front open Gordon Mah Ung

Origin also sells customizable laptops.

Viewed through today’s lens of a healthy and growing PC gaming market, the idea of starting a custom PC company seems like a no brainer, but in late 2009 it was a risky move. The financial meltdown was still a cloud and most mainstream technology media and financial analysts were again bleating that “PC gaming and the PC are dead” and would soon be obliterated by consoles and tablets.

As we know, that didn’t turn out to be true at all and most would agree we’re in a new renaissance era for PC gaming. Origin PC's acquisition shows that Corsair certainly does.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?