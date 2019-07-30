Nvidia woos creators with 10 potent RTX Studio laptops, 30-bit color support for GeForce GPUs

Creators, start your engines. Nvidia’s kicking off Siggraph, an annual professional graphics conference, with a pair of announcements designed to make life easier for industry diehards and amateur video producers alike. The company revealed 10 new RTX Studio laptops from a variety of partners, and new Studio drivers that bring capabilities formerly locked to Quadro GPUs alone over to the more mainstream GeForce and Titan lineups.

Nvidia introduced RTX Studio laptops at Computex in May. These laptops run powerful Max-Q hardware to make intense video- and image-editing as painless and portable as possible, backed by drivers devoted to optimizing creative software rather than games.

These are the minimum requirements for Nvidia RTX Studio laptops:

  • GPU: RTX 2060, Quadro RTX 3000 or higher
  • CPU: Intel Core i7 (H-series) or higher
  • RAM: 16GB or higher
  • SSD: 512GB or higher
  • Display: 1080p or 4K

The initiative launched with 17 laptops from Acer, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, MSI and Razer. At Siggraph on Monday, ten new models were announced. Here are the details, verbatim from Nvidia:

Nvidia’s releasing freshly updated Studio drivers to coincide with the announcement, and it unlocks a new feature for prosumers. The new Studio driver finally brings 30-bit (10bpc) color support in OpenGL applications to GeForce and Titan GPUs.

30 bit color Nvidia

“With 24-bit color, a pixel can be built from 16.7 million shades of color. By increasing to 30-bit color, a pixel can now be built from over 1 billion shades of color, which eliminates the abrupt changes in shades of the same color,” Nvidia’s announcement post explains. The feature helps “seamless color transitions without banding.”

It’s a surprising (but welcome) development; while AMD Radeon graphics cards have supported the feature for years, Nvidia has long restricted 30-bit color support in OpenGL to the professional Quadro lineup for product segmentation reasons. Now, those RTX Studio laptops equipped with RTX 20-series GPUs can get in on editing HDR images, too.

Today’s Studio driver update also includes optimizations for several recent creative application updates: Magix VEGAS Pro v17, Autodesk Arnold, Allegorithmic Substance Painter 2019.2, Blender 2.80, Cinema 4D R21, and Otoy Octane Render 2019.2

Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
