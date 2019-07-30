Anker Powerhouse 200 review: One of the better-looking power stations available

A compact, portable, and versatile power station with plenty of ports.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Anker

The $299 Anker Powerhouse 200 looks like a biggie-sized version of one of the company’s smaller portable battery packs. It’s well designed, with an exterior made of metal, and soft rubber around both ends. A comfortable handle straddles the top.

Note: This review is part of our roundup of portable power banks. Go there for details on competing products and our testing methods.

On the business end you’ll find a 12V connection, a USB-C PD port, two legacy USB ports, and a standard 110VAC outlet. In addition to that there are three buttons and a screen that spans the width of the device.

anker powerhouse 200 Anker

The power ports are divided into three sections, each with its own on/off button.

Each button powers a section of connectors. Once a section is turned on, the screen displays the current charge level of the battery.

On the opposite side of the device is a lone input port that uses the included AC charger to recharge.

The 12V adapter maxes out at 5A, while the USB-C PD port is capable of 30W output. The 110VA maxes out at 100W, and can switch between 50Hz and 60Hz. I really like the Powerhouse 200’s display: It’s big, bright, easy to read, and shows you exactly what’s going on.

With a capacity of 213Wh, the Powerhouse 200 has 73 percent the capacity of the Jackery Honda 290 power station I recently reviewed. Not only is its capacity smaller, but the overall size of the pack is smaller too. Measuring 7.48 x 5.47 x 4.69-inches and weighing six pounds, Anker’s offering is slightly more portable and easier to tuck away in a desk drawer or your car’s trunk. 

In testing, the Powerhouse 200 output 166Wh, or 78.14 percent of its stated total capacity. Compare that to the Jackery Honda’s efficiency rating of 90.63 percent, and it’s easy to feel somewhat let down by the Powerhouse 200’s performance.

I used the Powerhouse 200 to power a lamp and used a Wyze Cam to record how long the light remained on. The lamp remained on for five hours and 18 minutes. It took six hours and 52 minutes to charge the Powerhouse 200 with the included AC power adapter.

The Anker Powerhouse 200 is $50 less than the Jackery Honda 290 power station, has less capacity, and lower efficiency. However, it’s better designed, has an easier-to-read display, and is more portable. Neither decision is wrong; it all depends on how much you want to spend and what your priorities are.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Jason Cipriani

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Michael Hargreaves

Microsoft Office 365/Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

I’d recommend a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 and the new Windows 10 to anyone who needs to get serious work done (before you kick back on your couch with your favourite Netflix show.)

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?