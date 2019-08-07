AMD CEO confirms high-end Radeon 'Navi' graphics cards are coming

Lisa Su teases bigger Radeon Navi GPUs are "on track" during a financial earnings call.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT graphics cards deliver massive bang-for-buck, deploying the cutting-edge 7nm manufacturing process and an all-new RDNA graphics architecture so effectively that no less than six different GPUs were rendered obsolete practically overnight—but AMD isn’t stopping there. While many rumors about forthcoming “Navi” GPUs revolve around lower-cost replacements for venerable “Polaris” graphics cards such as the Radeon RX 580, AMD’s CEO recently confirmed that bigger, more badass Navi variants are coming, too. 

Lisa Su was asked for “a sense on 7nm high-end NAVI and mobile 7nm CPUs” during AMD’s second-quarter earnings call, as first spotted by VideoCardz. She didn’t provide any hard details but confirmed that the Radeon RX 5700 series isn’t the pinnacle of this new AMD generation: 

“You asked a good product question. I would say they are coming. You should expect that our execution on those are on track and we have a rich 7nm portfolio beyond the products that we have already announced in the upcoming quarters.” 

Watch out, GeForce RTX 2080 Super? Perhaps. The last Super upgrade wasn’t as, well, super as the RTX 2060 and 2070 Super that Nvidia released to counter the RX 7000 series. AMD’s long-lasting “GCN” graphics architecture, the foundation for Radeon GPUs since 2012, supported up to 64 compute units (CU) per chip. The more powerful of the two new Radeon GPUs, the RX 5700 XT, packs 40 CUs, giving the new RDNA architecture plenty more headroom if it scales up as effectively as its predecessor.  

dsc00594 Brad Chacos/IDG

The Radeon RX 5700

There’s a chance AMD could even have the ferocious $1,200 GeForce RTX 2080 Ti in its sights—especially if the RDNA architecture can surpass GCN’s 64 CU limitation. 

AMD needs a new flagship as the Radeon RX 5700 series destroyed the $700 Radeon VII’s value proposition.

Don’t get too excited yet though. While the RDNA architecture does wonderful things for AMD graphics cards, Radeon doesn’t have a sterling track record on the high-end in recent years, and Su’s comment doesn’t even begin to hint at a timeline for Big Navi. Last generation’s high-end Vega GPUs arrived woefully late and disappointingly underpowered versus the enthusiast competition, failing to come near the GTX 1080 Ti’s performance despite aggressive AMD pre-release marketing that suggested Vega would dethrone Nvidia’s latest and greatest parts. It didn’t.

That being said, AMD’s firing on all cylinders recently and coming off the red-hot launch of both the butt-kicking Radeon RX 5700 series and 3rd-gen Ryzen CPUs that outshine Intel’s best processors. Knocking Nvidia off its perch would be the final jewel in AMD’s shining 7nm crown. The past has shown we shouldn’t jump aboard the Big Navi hype train until AMD shows its hand, but these are exciting times indeed for PC enthusiasts.   

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?