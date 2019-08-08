Intel's first discrete Xe graphics cards will cost $200, battling AMD and Nvidia for the mainstream crown

Intel’s discrete “Xe” graphics cards will be priced to move when they debut in 2020. In an interview with Russian YouTube channel Pro Hi-Tech, Intel’s chief architect and graphics head Raja Koduri said that the chip giant is targeting the mainstream $200 price point with its initial consumer offering.

Koduri drops the information around the 6:15 mark in the video below. If you don’t speak Russian, you can turn on closed captioning and set the subtitles to English in the video settings, but they’re a bit garbled. Fortunately, Redditor u/taryakun provided a more legible translation of the exchange:

“Our strategy revolves around price, not performance. First are GPUs for everyone at $200 price, then the same architecture but with the higher amount of HBM memory for data centers... Our strategy in 2 to 3 years is to release whole family of GPUs from integrated graphics and popular discrete graphics to data centers GPUs.”

AMD has also taken then “GPUs for everyone” approach in recent years, kicking off recent GPU generations with more affordable options like the $200 Radeon RX 480 and $350 Radeon RX 5700. Raja Koduri headed AMD’s Radeon division before Intel poached him in late 2017. Nvidia, meanwhile, tends to launch new GPU generations with powerful high-end graphics cards like the $600 GeForce GTX 1080 and $1,200 RTX 2080 Ti. Nvidia has dominated enthusiast-class graphics cards for several years now, which probably plays into it and AMD’s respective release strategies.

Intel aiming for the mainstream “sweet spot” of graphics card pricing could build on the back of its existing graphics empire. The company is already the volume leader in PC graphics thanks to the integrated graphics built into most of its processors, and the 10th-generation Core processors that launched yesterday pack vastly improved visual capabilities.

One thing you don’t want to read too much into: Koduri mentioning HBM for data center variations of Xe in the same breath as the $200 price point. High-bandwidth memory has its place in the world, but we’d be shocked to see the expensive technology trickle down into $200 consumer graphics cards by 2020.

AMD’s $400-plus Radeon Vega GPUs came equipped with HBM2, but the new Radeon RX 5700 series shifted back to traditional GDDR6 memory. In an interview on PCWorld’s Full Nerd podcast, Radeon chief Scott Herkelman confirmed that the price of HBM was a big part of that decision.