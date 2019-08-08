JBL's Flip 4 finally gets a follow-up

Credit: JBL

JBL have announced their latest and greatest party speaker: the JBL Flip 5.

Picking up more-or-less where 2017's JBL Flip 4 left off, the JBL Flip 5 features 12 hours of battery life, IPX7 water resistance and USB type-C charging. Under the hood, JBL say that the Flip 5's new racetrack-shaped driver delivers the kind of booming bass you'd want out of a party speaker like this one.



For better or worse, however, there's no on-board smart assistant here like that found in the Ultimate Ears Megablast.



Still, as with earlier JBL party speakers, the Flip 5 supports both stereo configurations and simultaneous playback across more than a hundred other Flip 5 speakers via the PartyBoost feature.



Overall, this looks like a more of an encore of everything that worked about earlier Flip party speakers than an outright reinvention.



If you already own a Flip 4, there's not a huge amount of reasons to replace it with this. However, if you're in the market for your first party speaker or an additional one for your existing collection of JBL-branded boomboxes, it might be what you're looking for.



In Australia, the JBL Flip 5 is available now via the usual suspects (JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman) for AU$149. You can find it on Amazon here and on the JBL website here.

