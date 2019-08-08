JBL's Flip 4 finally gets a follow-up

(PC World) on

Credit: JBL

JBL have announced their latest and greatest party speaker: the JBL Flip 5.

Picking up more-or-less where 2017's JBL Flip 4 left off, the JBL Flip 5 features 12 hours of battery life, IPX7 water resistance and USB type-C charging. Under the hood, JBL say that the Flip 5's new racetrack-shaped driver delivers the kind of booming bass you'd want out of a party speaker like this one.

For better or worse, however, there's no on-board smart assistant here like that found in the Ultimate Ears Megablast.

Still, as with earlier JBL party speakers, the Flip 5 supports both stereo configurations and simultaneous playback across more than a hundred other Flip 5 speakers via the PartyBoost feature.

Overall, this looks like a more of an encore of everything that worked about earlier Flip party speakers than an outright reinvention.

If you already own a Flip 4, there's not a huge amount of reasons to replace it with this. However, if you're in the market for your first party speaker or an additional one for your existing collection of JBL-branded boomboxes, it might be what you're looking for.

In Australia, the JBL Flip 5 is available now via the usual suspects (JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman) for AU$149. You can find it on Amazon here and on the JBL website here.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags JBLJBL Flip 5

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?