Razer's new Viper gaming mouse opts for optical

Credit: Razer

The new Razer Viper gaming mouse promises a threefold improvement in actuation speed over traditional mechanical mouse switches.

Utilising optical switches and a lightweight design, the Razer Viper using an infrared light beam and a shutter rather than a physical sensor to detect and send electrical signals. It comes fitted with the same 16000 DPI 5G sensor found in Razer's other high-end gaming mice and full RGB customisability via Razer's Chroma and Synapse software.

The Viper is also Razer’s lightest wired mouse ever at 69g.



“The Razer Viper has been designed ground up in collaboration with some of Team Razer’s best esports athletes”, said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer's peripherals business unit.



“With Optical Mouse Switches and Razer’s market-leading 5G sensor in an ambidextrous, lightweight mouse, the Viper delivers the high-performance precision and control needed to succeed in any of today’s competitive games.”

The Razer Viper is available now via Razer.com. In Australia, the Razer Viper comes in at AU$134. In New Zealand, the Razer Viper is priced at NZ$149.

