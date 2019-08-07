EVE Online begins its inevitable expansion to mobile

Credit: CCP Games

CCP Games has announced that EVE Echoes, the mobile version of the company's open-ended space MMORPG, will enter closed alpha later this month.

Ahead of this, the developer say they're now inviting players in Australia, New Zealand and select Nordic territories to register their interest at www.eveechoes.com.



Selected applicants who meet the technical requirements (at least an iPhone 6S or above for iOS or Android users with a Samsung Note8, Note9, S8, S9, Huawei P30 or Google Pixel 2) will be notified by email prior to the commencement of the limited testing period.

Much like the mainline EVE experience, CCP say that "in EVE Echoes, players will be able to forge their own path to glory within a massive sandbox environment and forge alliances with other pilots from across the galaxy to shape the game’s persistent universe."

According to Hilmar V. Pétursson, CEO of CCP Games, “EVE Echoes represents the next revolutionary step in mobile MMO gaming, bringing the mindboggling scale and sophistication of our legendary PC-based virtual world to the palm of your hand."



“We’re thrilled to be partnering with NetEase, one of the world’s leaders in mobile gaming, on bringing an authentic EVE experience designed from the ground up for mobile to new audiences across the globe.”

The EVE Echoes Closed Alpha will go live on Monday 26th August and run for four weeks ending Friday 20th September.