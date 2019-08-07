EVE Online begins its inevitable expansion to mobile

(PC World) on

Credit: CCP Games

CCP Games has announced that EVE Echoes, the mobile version of the company's open-ended space MMORPG, will enter closed alpha later this month.

Ahead of this, the developer say they're now inviting players in Australia, New Zealand and select Nordic territories to register their interest at www.eveechoes.com.

Selected applicants who meet the technical requirements (at least an iPhone 6S or above for iOS or Android users with a Samsung Note8, Note9, S8, S9, Huawei P30 or Google Pixel 2) will be notified by email prior to the commencement of the limited testing period.

Much like the mainline EVE experience, CCP say that "in EVE Echoes, players will be able to forge their own path to glory within a massive sandbox environment and forge alliances with other pilots from across the galaxy to shape the game’s persistent universe."

According to Hilmar V. Pétursson, CEO of CCP Games, “EVE Echoes represents the next revolutionary step in mobile MMO gaming, bringing the mindboggling scale and sophistication of our legendary PC-based virtual world to the palm of your hand."

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with NetEase, one of the world’s leaders in mobile gaming, on bringing an authentic EVE experience designed from the ground up for mobile to new audiences across the globe.”

The EVE Echoes Closed Alpha will go live on Monday 26th August and run for four weeks ending Friday 20th September.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags EVE OnlineCCP Games

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?