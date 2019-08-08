Samsung make the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ official

Credit: Samsung

Picking up where the from months of leaks and speculation leave off, Samsung have officially announced the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.

All three smartphones scream heavy duty pro-user at the loudest possible volume and all three are set to arrive in Australia from the 23rd of August.

“From the very beginning, the Galaxy Note has stood for the best-of-the-best technologies and features. The Galaxy Note10 re-imagines this promise for the modern Note fan who uses their smartphone to take their productivity and creativity to the next level, and who effortlessly flows between ideas and endeavors at a moment’s notice,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics.

First off the rank, the mainline Galaxy Note 10 features a FHD+ 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of on-board storage, in-display fingerprint sensor, Exynos 9825 octa-core processor and a 3500mAh battery. There’s a triple-lens camera array on the back and a centered hole-notch on the front.

In terms of cameras, The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features a 16-megapixel ultra-wide (f/2.2) lens, 12-megapixel (f/1.5-f/2.4 with OIS) wide angle lens and a 12-megapixel (f/2.1 with OIS) telephoto lens. There’s also a Galaxy Note 10 features a 10-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Credit: Samsung

In Australia, all this arrives at a recommended retail price of $1499. Of course, as rumored, it also arrives without a headphone jack and a MicroSD slot.

If you care about the latter, you’ll probably want to spend the extra to go in on the Galaxy Note 10+. At 6.8-inches, it’s got the largest - and best - display on a Note smartphone ever. We’re talking about a WQHD+ 6.8-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen here.

The Galaxy Note 10+ also features more RAM (12GB), an SD card slot, support for faster charging speeds (45W wired and 20W wireless) and an extra camera lens in the form of a f/1.4 VGA DepthVision camera. Unfortunately, it’ll only come with a 25W wired charger in the box - so you’ll need to invest in your accessories to get the most from it.

In Australia, pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ starts at $1699.

Last but not least, there’s the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. If you’re looking to futureproof, this is an option for you.

Neither the regular Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+ feature 5G connectivity. So if you want to make use of the speeds theoretically offered by Australia’s emerging 5G networks, you’ll have to opt for the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.

In terms of specs, the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is almost identical to the Note 10+. It features the same processor, camera hardware and design. In Australia, however, it also boasts a larger 512GBs of on-board storage.

In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is priced at a recommended retail price of $1999.

There are two colors to choose from here: Aura Glow (white-ish) and Aura Black (black). Of course, regardless of which Note 10 model you opt for, there are a few neat new tricks coming to the Note series signature S-Pen and triple-lens camera that Samsung are keen to highlight.

Compared to the Note 9, the Note 10 will offer improved improved Super Steady stabilisation and Live Focus (bokeh) video capture. It’ll also offer new Audio Zoom capabilities - which sound similar to tech found in some of LG and HTC’s more recent smartphones.



If you’re more interested in the Note 10’s S-Pen stylus, you’ll be delighted to know that it’s smarter than ever. On the smaller, more everyday level, there’s a new pinch zoom function. If you’re looking for more big-picture advancements, you’ll find them in the form of the Note 10’s new Air Action shortcuts. Building on the capabilities of the new S-Pen introduced with the Note 9, Samsung say that developers will now be able to use a new S-Pen SDK to create custom controls and shortcuts to suit more specific or complex needs.

Samsung has also announced a new partnership with Microsoft that promises to make exporting from the Note 10 into Word a little smoother.



There’s also going to be a native video editor this time around, accompanied by version of Adobe Rush optimised for the device for power users who want to push the Note 10 to its limits. It sounds like Samsung see video editing as the next frontier for the Note’s extended capabilities - which, once you factor in stuff like DeX, does make some sort of sense.



The Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G are all due to launch in Australia on the 23rd of August.