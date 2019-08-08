Planning to pre-order a Galaxy Note 10? Samsung want to sweeten the deal

Credit: Samsung

Samsung are introducing a pre-order bonus for the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ or Note 10+ 5G that’ll see early adopters net themselves a bonus pair of AKG Wireless Headphones.

With a starting price-tag of AU$1499, Samsung’s newly announced Galaxy Note 10 smartphone range is far from what you’d call affordable. Still, the inclusion of a set of AKG N700NCM2 noise-cancelling headphones isn’t nothing. On their own, the headphones are priced at an RRP of $499.



What’s more, unlike other similar pre-order promotions run by other smartphone manufacturers this year, the bonus here is a brand new product rather than something that’s been on shelves for a few months or even years.

Samsung are that they’ll be taking preorders from today ahead of the Note 10’s August 23rd launch.

In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with a starting recommended retail price of $1499. Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ starts at $1699. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G tops out the range at an RRP of $1999.