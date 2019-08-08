How Samsung changed the Galaxy Note 10's In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

(PC World) on

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ sees the return of Samsung's ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor but there’s a twist.

This time around, Samsung are moving the sensor approximately 33mm upwards. This puts them more-or-less in line with the in-display fingerprint sensor found in Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro, which should make it a little more ergonomic and comfortable to use. 

Introduced in the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e and S10+, Samsung’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensors have previously been located towards the bottom end of the display - where the home button used to be.

Given that the placement of the ultrasonic sensor was a common complaint we found across both our reviews of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, this is likely good news. 

[Related: How do in-screen fingerprint sensors work?]

No word yet on whether it’ll be more reliable but, if not, there’s always face unlock. 

[Related: 2D Face Unlock vs 3D Face Unlock]

In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with a starting recommended retail price of $1499. Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ starts at $1699. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G tops out the range at an RRP of $1999.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags samsungSamsung Galaxy Note 10Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5GSamsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?