How Samsung changed the Galaxy Note 10's In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ sees the return of Samsung's ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor but there’s a twist.

This time around, Samsung are moving the sensor approximately 33mm upwards. This puts them more-or-less in line with the in-display fingerprint sensor found in Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro, which should make it a little more ergonomic and comfortable to use.

Introduced in the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e and S10+, Samsung’s ultrasonic fingerprint sensors have previously been located towards the bottom end of the display - where the home button used to be.

Given that the placement of the ultrasonic sensor was a common complaint we found across both our reviews of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, this is likely good news.

No word yet on whether it’ll be more reliable but, if not, there’s always face unlock.

In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with a starting recommended retail price of $1499. Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ starts at $1699. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G tops out the range at an RRP of $1999.