Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 costs in Australia

It’s that time of year: Samsung is making a bigger and bolder pitch with their latest Galaxy Note flagship. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has a better processor, slimmer design and more cameras than ever before - but how much does the device cost in Australia? How much more will you be paying if you opt to upgrade to the pricier Note 10 Plus?



You’ll find the answers to these questions and more below.

Outright

If you’re an all-out power user looking to go all-out on Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+, you’re looking at spending a minimum. When it comes to Australian pricing, neither device is what you’d call cheap.

In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with a starting recommended retail price of $1499. There is only one storage option available, which pairs up 256GB of on-board ROM with 8GB or RAM. For most users, that’ll probably be more than enough. However, unlike previous devices like the Note 9 or the upgraded Note 10+, the regular Note 10 does not have a Micro SD card slot.

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is naturally higher.

In Australia, pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ starts at $1699. Overseas, this device in multiple storage variants. One pairs up 8GB of RAM with 256GB of ROM. The other boasts 512GB of on-board storage and 12GB of memory. There’s also a 1TB version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. Good news though: all three of these support expandable memory via a MicroSD slot.

If that sounds complicated, don’t fret. At this stage, it looks like Australians are only getting the version of the Galaxy Note 10 equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM and the version of the Galaxy Note 10+ with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage.



Finally, there’s the 5G version of the Note 10. In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is priced at a recommended retail price of $1999. It has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of ROM.



If you care about color options, you’ve got two to choose from. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10, the Galaxy Note 10+ and Note 10+ 5G are available in either Aura Glow and Aura Black.

All three devices are due to launch on the 23rd of August through Samsung directly and the usual suspects like JB Hi-Fi.



Postpaid

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ will be available from August the 23rd through Australian telcos at a variety of price-points.

You can use the WhistleOut tool below to view and compare postpaid mobile plans for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ and work out which one will offer you the best value.



