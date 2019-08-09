Here's how much the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 costs in Australia

(PC World) on

Credit: Samsung

It’s that time of year: Samsung is making a bigger and bolder pitch with their latest Galaxy Note flagship. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has a better processor, slimmer design and more cameras than ever before - but how much does the device cost in Australia? How much more will you be paying if you opt to upgrade to the pricier Note 10 Plus?

You’ll find the answers to these questions and more below.

Outright

If you’re an all-out power user looking to go all-out on Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+, you’re looking at spending a minimum. When it comes to Australian pricing, neither device is what you’d call cheap. 

In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with a starting recommended retail price of $1499. There is only one storage option available, which pairs up 256GB of on-board ROM with 8GB or RAM. For most users, that’ll probably be more than enough. However, unlike previous devices like the Note 9 or the upgraded Note 10+, the regular Note 10 does not have a Micro SD card slot. 

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is naturally higher. 

In Australia, pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ starts at $1699. Overseas, this device in multiple storage variants. One pairs up 8GB of RAM with 256GB of ROM. The other boasts 512GB of on-board storage and 12GB of memory. There’s also a 1TB version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. Good news though: all three of these support expandable memory via a MicroSD slot. 

If that sounds complicated, don’t fret. At this stage, it looks like Australians are only getting the version of the Galaxy Note 10 equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM and the version of the Galaxy Note 10+ with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage.

Finally, there’s the 5G version of the Note 10. In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is priced at a recommended retail price of $1999. It has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of ROM.

If you care about color options, you’ve got two to choose from. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10, the Galaxy Note 10+ and Note 10+ 5G are available in either Aura Glow and Aura Black. 

All three devices are due to launch on the 23rd of August through Samsung directly and the usual suspects like JB Hi-Fi.

Postpaid

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ will be available from August the 23rd through Australian telcos at a variety of price-points. 

You can use the WhistleOut tool below to view and compare postpaid mobile plans for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ and work out which one will offer you the best value.

Telstra

Optus

Vodafone

Woolworths




Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags samsungSamsung Galaxy Note 10Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5GSamsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?