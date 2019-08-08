The Galaxy Note 10 has a dedicated game streaming app and Discord

(PC World) on

Credit: Samsung

Samsung's new Galaxy Note 10 is putting a new spin on the idea of a gaming phone by adding a dedicated steaming service, PlayGalaxy Link P2P and Discord into the mix.

To be clear: what Samsung are selling here is a little different to fare like Google Stadia. There's no subscription fee involved.

Similar to apps like Steam Link or Nvidia's GeForce Now tech, Note 10 owners will be able to stream gaming experiences from their Windows PC to their smartphone. Whether that ends up being as seamless as you want or need it to be remains to be seen but Samsung have put out a video showing what the experience of using the feature is supposed to look like:

The company are also partnering with Discord to enable smoother comms integration. More details as they come.

In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with a starting recommended retail price of $1499. Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ starts at $1699. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G tops out the range at an RRP of $1999.


