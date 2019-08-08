Samsung DeX now works on laptops

(PC World) on

Credit: Samsung

Samsung's faux-desktop smartphone app now works on laptops.

Announced alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, this new version of Samsung DeX can be used with a PC or Mac by connecting your phone using a standard USB or USB-C cable.

Once you've done that, you'll be able to transfer files, share photos, reply to text messages and run mobile apps on your PC. The DeX experience that ordinarily runs full-screen on an external display becomes just another window on your desktop or laptop.

No word yet on whether you'll be able to use that same USB Type-C connection to boot up DeX on compatible external monitors. As it stands, the traditional DeX experience requires you to use a USB Type-C to HDMI cable.

Overall, this doesn't feel like a massive deal - but it does feel a small step towards the convergent vision of the future that the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus are trying to evoke. Plus, the feature should also come to older Galaxy Note models - since it's going to be baked into Windows and Samsung's One UI software - which is neat.

In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with a starting recommended retail price of $1499. Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus starts at $1699. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G tops out the range at an RRP of $1999.


Tags Samsung DeXGalaxy Note 10Galaxy DeX

Fergus Halliday
