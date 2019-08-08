Thinking of getting the Galaxy Note 10 on a Telstra plan? I've got some bad news

Credit: Samsung

Telstra have sent out the deets around their Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus plans.

Specifically, the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 256GB will be available for a monthly device repayment of $70.79 over 24 months or $47.19 over 36 months (plus the cost of your month-to-month mobile plan). Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G 512GB will be available for a monthly device repayment of $82.79 over 24 months or $55.19 over 36 months (again plus the cost of your month-to-month mobile plan).

Interestingly, it doesn't look like Telstra will be bothering with the run-of-the-mill Galaxy Note 10. Only the plus-sized options are available through the telco.



Similar to the launch of the Galaxy Note S10, Telstra are running a nifty upgrade promotion to make upgrading to the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G that much easier.



Up until the 23rd of September, Telstra customers will be able to nab themselves a Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G for the price of the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ (when they add the device to a mobile plan and stay connected for 24 or 36 months). They'll also score a set of AKG noise-cancelling headphones. Details here.



According to Telstra's Group Executive for Consumer & Small Business, Michael Ackland, "the Samsung Galaxy Note series always proves popular with our customers, and with the new pro-grade camera, enhanced S-Pen and super-fast charging battery capability, the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ and Note10+ 5G looks like it will be no exception."

"We are also delighted to add another 5G smartphone to our portfolio – the largest choice of 5G smartphones in Australia."



In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with a starting recommended retail price of $1499. Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus starts at $1699. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G tops out the range at an RRP of $1999.



