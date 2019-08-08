The Samsung Galaxy Book S is coming to Australia

Samsung haven't officially sold traditional Windows laptops into the Australian market for several years now but the Galaxy Book S looks to be the exception to the rule.

Samsung Australia have told PC World that the Galaxy Book S will launch in Australia, with local pricing, availability and spec details due to be announced sometime in the future.

The version of the Galaxy Book S announced on-stage at this year's Unpacked event is an ACPC (Always-Connected PC) running on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx Compute Platform, 8GB of RAM and Windows 10. It boasts a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen display, MicroSD slot, up to 512GB of storage space, a 42Wh battery, LTE Cat 18 mobile connectivity via NanoSIM, stereo speakers and a fingerprint sensor.

Essentially, it's a more premium version of the Galaxy Book ACPCs Samsung have done in the past but it opts for a clam-shell design rather than a more detachable Surface-inspired form-factor.

As with similar ACPCs, battery life is the big draw here. Samsung claim that it'll offer up to 23 hours of video playback on a single charge. It's also super light at just 0.96 kg.

“At Samsung, we believe that true innovation is only possible through an open, collaborative approach where partners are aligned and motivated to break down barriers and redefine the computing experience,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics.

“Galaxy Book S combines the best mobility features Samsung has to offer with Microsoft’s leading productivity solutions and Qualcomm Technologies’ performance capabilities to deliver the best mobile productivity experience available in a mobile device today.”

Overseas, the Samsung Galaxy Book S will be available in two colors, Earthy Gold and Mercury Gray, later this year. Australian launch details are TBD.

Fergus Halliday
