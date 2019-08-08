You can finally buy a 10th gen laptop: Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 hits the shelves

Dell's 10th-gen XPS 13 2-in-1 7390 promises a 2.5X performance increase.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Dell

The long wait for Intel's 10nm CPUs officially ended Wednesday, when Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 went on sale on Dell.com. Once ordered, the company says the first wave of product should be ready by late August.

As the first laptop (that we know of) to go on sale with Intel's 10th-gen processor, Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 7390 ushers in a new era. Well, the first real era, anyway. Intel actually "sold" small numbers of its first 10nm Cannon Lake CPUs earlier this year, but that doesn't really count.

We actually got  an early hands-on with Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 7390 at Computex in Taipei. It isn't just a sequel to the current XPS 13 2-in-1 9365 model—it's a major upgrade. The new model's standout features are its use of the 10th-gen, 10nm Core i7-1065G7 CPU, along with LPDDR4X memory and one thing that will anger some: a soldered-on SSD.

As we saw in our performance preview of the 10th-gen CPU, it's likely to be significantly faster than its predecessor, which tops out with an 8th-gen Core i7-8500Y. That's essentially a dual-core, low-power 8th-gen Amber Lake CPU running in a fanless mode. With two fans in the newest XPS 13 2-in-1 along with a vapor chamber, with think the quad-core 10th-gen CPU will likely hit its claim of 2.5X performance improvement.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 10th gen Core i7 Ice Lake Adam Patrick Murray

The newest XPS 13 2-in-1 eschews the fanless design  for a dual-fan cooler.

The XPS 13 2-in-1 is available with CPU options ranging from 10th-gen Core i3 to 10th-gen Core i7. Memory options range from 4GB to 32GB of LPDDR4X/3733.

Storage options range from 256GB to 1TB of PCIe SSD. In a break from the previous model, which used an M.2 drive that can in theory be replaced, Dell will pull an Apple and solder the SSD onto the motherboard. That's raised some eyebrows, but the company said it prioritized saving a bit of space over accommodating the relatively rare need to upgrade storage. 

The battery is a decently sized 51 watt hours. Dell says the laptop will run nearly 17 hours on a charge. 

Plenty of 8th-gen and 9th-gen laptops will still be sold while the 10th-gen laptops trickle in. If you're wondering whether you should wait for a 10th-gen laptop, we go over the pros and cons for you in that linked story.

xps 13 2 in 1 family shot horizontal Dell

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch

Father’s Day Gift Guide

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Aysha Strobbe

Microsoft Office 365/HP Spectre x360

Microsoft Office continues to make a student’s life that little bit easier by offering reliable, easy to use, time-saving functionality, while continuing to develop new features that further enhance what is already a formidable collection of applications

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?